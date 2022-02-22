Left Menu

National Guard helicopter crashes near Utah ski resort

At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise. Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter.

PTI | Saltlakecity | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:38 IST
National Guard helicopter crashes near Utah ski resort
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise. Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged. Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram. Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022