Left Menu

Biden sends troops to Baltics, F-35s to NATO's eastern flank -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 02:14 IST
Biden sends troops to Baltics, F-35s to NATO's eastern flank -U.S. official
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's Tuesday announcement of a redistribution of troops in Europe includes sending 800 infantry soldiers to the Baltic region and up to eight F-35 fighter jets to several operating locations along NATO's eastern flank, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the United States will send 32 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to the Baltic region and to Poland from locations within Europe.

"These additional personnel are being repositioned to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces," the senior U.S. defense official said, adding that none of the new forces were coming from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022