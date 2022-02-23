Left Menu

LG announces closure of solar panel business

However, the company will maintain support for its existing customers for a period of time after the business's closure has been completed. LG said that the production will continue until the second quarter of 2022 to maintain an adequate inventory for future service support.

Image Credit: ANI
LG Electronics is closing its solar panel business as uncertainties in the business continue to increase due to a variety of contributing factors, including the intensification of price competition and the rising cost of raw materials, the South Korean firm said on Wednesday.

The closure of the solar panel business, which is operated by LG's Business Solutions (BS) Company, is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Employees who will not continue with LG will get transition support and severance packages commensurate with their tenure with the company.

Aiming to accelerate growth with its diverse lineups of advanced products and tailored services, LG's BS Company will reorganize its portfolio around the key pillars: Information Technology (IT) and Information Display (ID).

"Going forward, LG will leverage its renewable energy expertise to unlock value for its customers. The company will concentrate on growth sectors and plug into a new era of sustainability through rapidly evolving products and solutions including Energy Storage System (ESS), energy management solutions and other yet-to-be-announced advancements," LG said in a statement on Wednesday.

