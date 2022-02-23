Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 229 points

The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 229.13 points and Nifty up by 71.45 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 229.13 points or 0.40 per cent at 57,529.81 at 9.22 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,163.65 at 9.22 am, up by 71.45 points or 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

