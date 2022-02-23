It’s time we Change the Story and make a difference!

Neeraj Akhoury CEO India Holcim Group Managing Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd We are an optimistic lot at Holcim India. As one of the largest cement manufacturing groups in the country, we believe what we do in our plants through the two operating companies, ACC and Ambuja Cements, matters not just as a market but something much bigger. Let me explain.

With more than a century of cement making behind us, we believe the time is now ripe for India to write a new story around sustainability and Holcim plans to co-author it starting with its new India-centric brand campaign titled #Changethestory that will be led by Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.

#Changethestory is a platform to help India share experience and expertise in tackling climate change challenges. From shifting to cleaner energy sources to recycling to implementing impactful ideas like circular economy, cement is an ideal candidate to show how sustainability works in the real world. Our #Changethestory campaign is led by one such idea that is already making a big difference in India's efforts to clean plastic from rivers. Geocycle India's waste management arm of Ambuja and ACC has implemented 'bubble curtain' technology to remove 2,400 tonnes of plastic waste from Agra's Mantola canal. The success of this project can be the template for the rest of the country to follow. We will be implementing many such bubble barriers in different rivers of the country.

Last year Ambuja Cement completed the successful trail of using biofuel in our ships that move large quantities of cement along India’s western coast. As a bulky product, even the smallest efforts to decarbonise the logistics will have a huge impact on the overall GHG challenge faced by the sector. This pioneering effort will also be part of our #Changethestory campaign to show how to decarbonise the global shipping industry.

Our #Changethestory campaign will engage with all our stakeholders including the public at large through both print and digital platforms. This campaign will act as a catalyst for encouraging people to be agents of change to transform today into a sustainable tomorrow by taking a pledge on www.changethestory.co.in For decades now, our customers have chosen Ambuja and ACC for its quality and the reliability that comes with it. The edifice we have built over these years sits on a strong foundation of trust reposed by millions of our customers and other stakeholders including investors and the community at large. This is perhaps the most valuable asset we have created and something we are terribly proud of. Before the campaign ends, our stakeholders will know that we pack a lot more in every bag of Ambuja and ACC cement and we are seeking their continued trust to help us #Changethestory to build a better India and planet for the generations that will follow us.

