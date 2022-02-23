Sensex rises 320 points; FMCG, financial stocks climb

Reversing five consecutive sessions of losing streak, the Indian stock markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, rose on Wednesday led by good buying support in financial, auto and FMCG stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 57,621.19 points at 12.06 pm, which is 320.51 points or 0.56 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 57,300.68 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,632.94 points and surged to a high of 57,733.37 points. The Sensex slipped to a low of 57,398.74 points in the morning trade. The Sensex had lost 382.91 points or 0.66 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 88.15 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 17,180.35 points against its previous day's close at 17,092.20 points. There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks. Kotak Bank surged 2.94 per cent to Rs 1896.05. IndusInd Bank rose 1.45 per cent to Rs 952.90. Bajaj Finance rose 1.27 per cent to Rs 7099.20. State Bank of India was trading 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 502.45.

Titan 2.78 per cent higher at Rs 2513; Asian Paints 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 3281.15; Maruti Suzuki 1.57 per cent higher at Rs 8761.35 and Bharti Airtel 1.00 per cent higher at Rs 706.90 were among the major Sensex gainers. Only seven of the 30 stocks that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. NTPC fell 0.27 per cent. L&T was down 0.26 per cent. Hindustan Unilever was trading 0.22 per cent lower. (ANI)

