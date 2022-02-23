BygC announces the launch of the country's 1st community platform focused on upskilling in the banking and financial services

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Bangalore based edtech startup 'BygC' launched India's first upskilling focused community platform for young graduates and job seekers in the BFSI sector. BygC's mobile app (currently available on Android) is aimed at benefiting young aspirants keen on starting and building their careers in the country's huge BFSI sector, which includes banks, insurance companies, mutual funds firms, broking, wealth and portfolio management firms, BFSI GCCs (Global Capability Centres)and even fintechs, among others.

Srikumar Nair, Founder & CEO, said: "BygC has been offering its very well regarded, online-yet-personalised courses with job guarantee at attractive price points to job aspirants. We realised that the needs of the industry and of the individuals are much wider and bigger, so we built this online community to bring everybody together for the collective good of the ecosystem." Further, on the occasion of the launch B. Vinodkumar, Co-Founder and Director, commented: "After academic institutions, the next best place for freshers is to join a community of people who have come together to learn, discuss, and engage around subjects they are passionate about. Our mobile app is designed to provide exactly such a platform to the BFSI industry."

BygC is bridging a huge skill gap that is impacting the employability of fresh graduates and the productivity of BFSI organisations facing a shortage of skilled people. Anyone from the BFSI industry, including employees at all levels, especially in junior and mid-level positions, job-seekers, and college-goers who are considering BFSI as a potential career option, can join BygC online community and benefit from it.

They can ask questions and get answers from others in the industry and, more importantly, gain knowledge from every interaction they see on the app. They can network with industry colleagues and generally imbibe the industry culture, terminologies and language. Co-founder & Director S S Jayasankar added: "Industry experts have both the expertise and the willingness to share what they know, but so far never had a structured platform except for making stray attempts across various social media forums which are inherently designed for a more diverse audience with diverse needs. While we do have a panel of subject matter experts, the community will over time be self-sufficient and remain free for use for all those connected with the industry, which includes currently working professionals as well as future aspirants."

Besides making its courses more accessible and affordable for even those in remote towns, BygC personalises learning with one-on-one coaching and a flipped-classroom approach to training and masterclass sessions with industry experts. It also gives the flexibility of self-paced learning, which benefits college students as well as working professionals; it is arguably the most affordable job guarantee program in the country. Since last year, BygC has already been actively working towards providing highly employable skill-based training to freshers and professionals of the BFSI sector.

BygC (pronounced "big C") is an edutech startup formed in early 2020 which is focused exclusively on upskilling for the BFSI sector. BygC has provided both employee training as well as job-linked programs for job-seekers. In just over a year, BygC has more than a dozen banks as their hiring partners. The newly launched BygC mobile app is a further step in enabling a zero-cost community-based upskilling platform for both the job-seekers and existing employees to benefit from the knowledge that their own colleagues are willing to share. BygC is based in Bangalore and was co-founded by Srikumar Nair, B.Vinodkumar and SS Jayasankar, each of whom has come with over two decades of industry exposure in some of the best organisations in the country. The founders also believe that business practitioners and not career trainers are the best fit for upskilling.

Srikumar Nair (Founder & CEO) started his career with SBI (then SBT) as a Probationary Officer. After 8 years, he left & joined HDFC Bank, where he spent about 18 years contributing to the growth story of HDFC Bank. Over the last few years, he has headed zones based in Bangalore and Kochi for the bank, handling large teams. After post-graduating in Physics, he also did his PGDGM with NMIMS & MDP at IIM, Ahmedabad. B. Vinodkumar (Co-founder & Director) also spent about 18 years with HDFC Bank before joining GEOFIN Comtrade Ltd as the Managing Director & CEO, and then as Country Head in commodity and currency derivatives, debt products and loan distribution at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Besides post-graduating in Mathematics and completing PGDCA, he has also done the post-graduate programme in Business Management (EPBM) from IIM Calcutta.

SS Jayasankar (Co-founder & Director) is an engineer by qualification (M.Tech), a banker by profession and now a social entrepreneur by passion. He has over 22 years of corporate experience, starting as a Probationary Officer with South Indian Bank and ending with 18 years at HDFC Bank. He left HDFC Bank as a Senior Vice President, and from 2017, he has been primarily involved with his dream venture Oorjja, with the goal of creating a professional ecosystem for empowering differently-abled communities.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)