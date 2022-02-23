Pricol inks strategic technology partnership with Sibros Technologies

Pricol Limited on Wednesday announced a strategic technology partnership with Sibros Technologies to deliver deep connected vehicle solutions in the domestic and ASEAN markets.

The California-based Sibros provides Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle software systems for OEMs worldwide.

''We believe that the next generation of connected vehicles will be software and data-intensive, and will require a comprehensive suite of cloud and in-vehicle software to introduce new features and keep them updated to maximise performance, efficiency, safety and security,'' said Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Limited.

Noting that connectivity and innovative mobility services are critical components of Pricol's strategy to enable software-powered products and solutions for its customers, he said, ''in Sibros, we have found an ideal partner who brings the best of Connected Vehicle suite of solutions with a global perspective.'' The cloud-based platform of Sibros combined with the next generation products of Pricol will enable features such as OTA software and firmware updates, vehicle data insights for analytics, diagnostics and troubleshooting for the OEMs to make the best use of the connected solutions, Pricol said in a release.

''Pricol is a very strong player in the Indian market, and we intend to bring together complementary products, strong domain expertise, cutting edge technologies and qualified teams to create deep connected vehicle solutions,'' said Hemant Sikaria, Co-founder-CEO , Sibros Technologies, Inc.

Sibros recently raised USD 70 million through Series B funding led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP) with participation from Google, Qualcomm Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Iron Pillar and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Moneta Ventures.

Pricol carries out its business and operations in DIS and sensors, pumps and allied products, telematics and wiping systems catering to leading automotive OEMs in two and three wheeler, passenger, commercial and off-road vehicles, farm equipment across India and overseas markets with over 2,000 product variants.

The company has seven manufacturing plants across Coimbatore, NCR, Pantnagar, Pune and Sricity, a subsidiary facility in Satara as well as a manufacturing unit in Indonesia. PTI IAS DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)