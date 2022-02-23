Left Menu

'The Tenth Riddle' by Sapan Saxena garners rave reviews from critics

Locksley Hall Publishing in recent times has been instrumental in bringing some of the most compelling titles in the Indian publishing industry. Their recent offering "The Tenth Riddle" by Sapan Saxena, which also is placed perfectly in the mytho-mystery genre, has received rave reviews from critics and readers alike and is performing excellently on the sales chart as well.

'The Tenth Riddle' by Sapan Saxena garners rave reviews from critics
Sapan Saxena. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Locksley Hall Publishing in recent times has been instrumental in bringing some of the most compelling titles in the Indian publishing industry. Their recent offering "The Tenth Riddle" by Sapan Saxena, which also is placed perfectly in the mytho-mystery genre, has received rave reviews from critics and readers alike and is performing excellently on the sales chart as well. Mystery books have always had a charm around them, and mythology being so rich and deep, the nexus between them is something that has inspired book lovers around the world. Indian mythology has time and again inspired some great works on paper, both fiction and non-fiction.

Pitched by The Book Bakers, who recently have pitched books across the spectrum of publishing to various major publishing houses of India, The Tenth Riddle has a fascinating story with multiple capsules of history and mythology well placed in the context of the book. An intelligent page-turner for readers who love a fast-paced story with loads of mystery and suspense, Sapan Saxena's The Tenth Riddle is a well-conceived conjecture of history, mythology, ancient secrets, with a tinge of feminism. The book catches your attention right from the very first page and keeps you hooked till the ultimate conclusion to the case, laden with loads of historical and mythological citations.

Highly recommended to anyone who loves a great thriller while providing an extra something in the form of its history and mythology references. Pick it up for the story and the information capsules and end up getting absorbed in the suspense that Sapan has developed very tastefully. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

