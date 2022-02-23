The One Million Export Mark in FY 21-22 Is a Significant Milestone for TVS Motor Company, Marks Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 1 million units (including sales from TVS Motor Company and PT TVS, Indonesia) in FY21-22. The company has achieved this significant export milestone in a financial year for the first time. The key exports include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. An increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions. TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings.” Mr. KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, added, “We are delighted that TVS Motor’s international two-wheeler business has achieved a sales milestone of 1 million units in this financial year. The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers, and a passionate team who have made this possible. We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment. With the support of our distribution network, we look forward to continuing playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational globally.” TVS Motor Company has a presence across 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience in over 70 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

