Yogabar Enters the Children's Nutritional Snacking Segment With New Cereals, YoChos and Yo Fills

YogaBar, India’s Largest health food brand extends to kids’ nutrition with the launch of new mixes, ‘YoChos’ and ‘Yo Fills’ Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Yogabar, India’s largest, clean label, new-age health food brand, today announced that it has forayed into the kid’s foods segment, aiming to lead the category, with new nutritious and tasty additions to its portfolio. With the new range of entrants - YoChos and Yo Fills, the brand aims to deliver on its promise of clean ingredients that give maximum nutrition to the kids without compromising on taste.

Talking about the launch, Co-Founder, Suhasini Sampath said, “We aspire to become one of the top three food brands in India, with a promise of healthy ingredients, especially for the younger generation. After the massive success we witnessed with the launch of our breakfast segment where we swiftly captured 20% market share, we aim to replicate that in the kids' cereal category as well. We are confident that entering the Kid's Snacking segment will help us become a 500 Cr company from a 200 Cr company(presently) in the next 2 years.” The latest addition to its range of offerings will see an introduction of YoChos and Yo Fills - Yogabar’s chocolate flavoured, multi-grain cereals for kids with the Power of 7 consisting of 5 Whole grains (jowar, bajra, ragi, quinoa, oats) and 2 Dals (Moong & Channa). Available at an introductory price of INR 10 per/sachet, this launch enables the brand to penetrate price-sensitive markets beyond Tier 1 cities.

Suhasini further mentioned, “Having our own manufacturing facility helps us keep a strict control on the quality while still achieving reasonable pricing for the customers. We also advocate a ‘No-Maida’ policy, unlike other brands, ensuring that kids are not consuming maida-filled snacks. Keeping in mind the love for snacking and the gap in healthy yet tasty snacking options for that age group, we wanted to give them something they would look forward to eating every day that would be as good as a home-cooked meal. As a mother myself, I am very conscious of what my child consumes in a day and that’s the confidence I want other mothers to have as well whenever their child picks up a packet of our YoChos or Yo Fills.” Yogabar, which was founded with the mission to cater to the need for nutritious and tasty snacks on the go, has been consistently innovating in the segment, achieving more than 100% growth rate YOY with its new product launches in the period of last 3 years. The brand’s leap into the kid's snacking segment is a significant move - taking into account the reasonable product pricing wholesome ingredients and the brand's promise of 100% Natural ingredients & no Preservatives or Chemicals.

The pandemic witnessed a growth in the awareness and improvement of food consumption habits, motivating people to become more conscious of what they eat. Good nutrition is always important, and the pandemic has nudged people to understand that a well-balanced diet will guarantee a strong immune system. This resulted in exponential demand for health-food brands like Yogabar, where the company has rapidly expanded in categories beyond breakfast & nutrition bars. YogaBar, has been catering to the rising demand for healthy yet tasty food with innovative flavours like Dark Chocolate in Oats and Muesli, which has been very well received by consumers. About YogaBar Yogabar is a nutrition-led health food brand founded by sister-entrepreneurs Suhasini Sampath and Anindita Sampath Kumar in 2014 under the umbrella of Sprout Life Foods. Inspired by the need to make nutrition-packed, healthy snacking options accessible and tasty, the sisters set out to conquer this industry and 'Yoga Bar' was launched. The brand offers a range of healthy snack options such as Protein bars, Muesli, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein and Gluten-Free Oats with a promise of 100% Natural Ingredients, no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Yogabar is available in stores across the country. In all Tier 1, 2 & 3 cities. The company’s vision is to improve the breakfast and snacking habits of Indians and make them aware of the nutritional composition of its products by showcasing complete transparency on its labels. For more information on YogaBar, please visit www. yogabars.in, check out our Facebook page www.facebook.com/yogabars/ at and follow us on Twitter at Yogabar (@Yogabars) / Twitter. PWR PWR

