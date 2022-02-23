NCC urges to discontinue use of Similac Alimentum infant formula

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers in possession of Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula to immediately discontinue use of the product, and return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

Acting Commissioner Thezi Mabuza says the supplier informed the Commission of the precautionary recall of Similac Alimentum in South Africa.

"The manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories-Nutrition, informed the Commission of a voluntary recall following a global recall, as announced by the supplier.

"We understand that this product is manufactured at their plant in Sturgin, MI, in the United States of America, and was imported to South Africa and other countries.

"The supplier confirmed that the recall was prompted by consumers who reported that their infants presented some symptoms after ingesting the formula in the USA," Mabuza said.

According to Abbott Laboratories, only four cases were reported in the USA. The company said, however, that the presence of Cronobacter and Salmonella in the infant formula is a cause for concern.

"As the Commission, we want to emphasise that while there are no cases reported in South Africa as yet, we urge consumers who might have bought this product not to feed their infants but to immediately return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

"Ingesting Salmonella may lead to diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps, while Cronobacter infection may also cause damage to the bowel system.

"We therefore encourage parents who have concerns that they might have fed their infants the product in question to seek medical attention. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) provides for safety of consumers at all times, and minors are regarded amongst the most vulnerable consumers.

"We appreciate the precautionary recall by the supplier. However, producers/manufacturers are required to supply or distribute goods that are safe and of good quality to avoid these mishaps. The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines," Mabuza said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)