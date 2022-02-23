Left Menu

London stocks climb as Barclays, industrials boost sentiment

UK shares rose on Wednesday as strong earnings from Barclays and upbeat performances in industrial stocks lifted risk appetite even as investors cautiously assessed the Russian troop movements near Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.7% in morning trade.

UK shares rose on Wednesday as strong earnings from Barclays and upbeat performances in industrial stocks lifted risk appetite even as investors cautiously assessed the Russian troop movements near Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.7% in morning trade. Shares of Barclays rose 2.8% after the British lender reported that its annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance.

Barclays is showing signs of a story that keeps getting repeated through the financial sector. The impact of the pandemic on the sector isn't as severe as first feared, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown. Miners rose 0.8%, tracking firm nickel and aluminium prices amid the tense developments in eastern Europe and the possibility of further sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the metals.

Western nations slapped new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine. On the FTSE 100, industrial stocks rose 1.1%, with global information services company Experian and plumbing distributor Ferguson PLC leading the gains.

"UK stocks have been undervalued compared with their peers, particularly in the United States," said Streeter. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.1% to snap its five-day losing streak, as travel and leisure stocks jumped 1.5%.

Rio Tinto edged lower as the global miner warned of U.S. sanctions on Russia potentially disrupting aluminium supply. Fashion retailer Ted Baker rose 11.1% on higher fourth-quarter sales even in the face of pandemic-related curbs, while luxury carmaker Aston Martin and Metro Bank gained 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, on narrowing their annual losses.

