Crude oil futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:18 IST
Crude oil futures decline on low demand
Crude oil futures on Wednesday dropped 0.65 per cent to Rs 6,872 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the March delivery fell Rs 45, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 6,872 per barrel with a business volume of 7,626 lots.

However, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading higher by 1.41 per cent at USD 92.35 per barrel.

Brent crude was trading 0.24 per cent up at USD 97.07 per barrel in New York.

