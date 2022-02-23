Left Menu

Earnings spur relief rally in European stocks

Automakers rose 2.7% and led gains in Europe as Stellantis surged 5.9% after it said the margin on its adjusted operating profit climbed above its target in the first year after the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA. Of the more than half of STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 63% have topping analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:32 IST
Earnings spur relief rally in European stocks
Representative Image

European stocks jumped 1% on Wednesday, supported by a clutch of strong earnings reports, and as investors took in stride the news of the initial Western sanctions against Russia over its standoff with Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.1%, after fears of an all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed it to a seven-month low on Tuesday. Western nations and Japan punished Moscow with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, leaving investors with hopes that a war on Europe's eastern flank can be avoided.

"So far the sanctions imposed by the West aren't as heavy as might have been expected and the market is apparently taking this a win amid hints Russian President Vladimir Putin might be open to a diplomatic solution," said Russ Mould investment director AJ Bell. Automakers rose 2.7% and led gains in Europe as Stellantis surged 5.9% after it said the margin on its adjusted operating profit climbed above its target in the first year after the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

Of the more than half of STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 63% have topping analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 52% beat estimates. French yoghurt maker Danone added 4.4% after reporting stronger-than-expected sales growth in the last quarter of 2021.

Barclays gained 2.8% after its annual profit nearly trebled and the British lender returned 2.5 billion pounds ($3.40 billion) to shareholders in 2021. Dutch-based coffee company JDE Peet's, Belgian insurer Ageas and British student housing provider Unite Group all rose to the top of the STOXX 600 after strong earnings.

Germany-based online broker FlatexDEGIRO shot up 18.6% after a report the company is attracting interest from private equity firms. Investors shrugged off data that showed German consumer morale deteriorated heading into March on the back of high COVID infection rates in February and high inflation figures.

"In the short term, the (Russia-Ukraine) crisis is expected to cause a confidence shock in Europe that will weigh on domestic (household/business) demand," strategists at Europe's largest asset manager Amundi wrote in a note. "However, the economic links with Russia and Ukraine are not strong enough to jeopardise the recovery and cause a recession in the Eurozone."

($1 = 0.7351 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022