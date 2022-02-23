Left Menu

Rajasthan to give compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of journalists who die of COVID-19: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the government will give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of accredited and non-accredited journalists in the state who die due to COVID-19.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:28 IST
Rajasthan to give compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of journalists who die of COVID-19: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the government will give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of accredited and non-accredited journalists in the state who die due to COVID-19. His announcement came during his state budget speech in the legislative assembly.

"Rs 50 lakh will be given to families of accredited and nonaccredited journalists, who die due to COVID-19," said Gehlot. Chief Minister Gehlot also said that the old pension scheme will be implemented for government employees given jobs after January 1, 2004.

Gehlot also announced that Rajasthan Tourism will also be given the 'Industry Status'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022