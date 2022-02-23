Left Menu

Tata Motors drives in Kaziranga Editions across SUV line-up

Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out special edition version of its SUV models, including Punch and Safari, priced between Rs 8.58 lakh and Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), to mark its leadership in the segment.

The 'Untamed Kaziranga Edition' range starts with Punch, which is priced at Rs 8.58 lakh, Nexon at Rs 11.78 lakh, Harrier at Rs 20.4 lakh and Safari at Rs 20.99 lakh.

The Mumbai-based company said the range is inspired by India's rich geographical and biological diversity while also paying homage to India's great national parks.

With bookings commencing on Wednesday, the Kaziranga Edition will be available only on their respective top trims, across company authorised dealerships, it added.

''The shift towards SUVs is a global trend and it is the same for India. We have been riding on this trend with our New Forever range of SUVs, widely appreciated by our patrons,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice-President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba noted.

To take this success story forward, the company is delighted to introduce the Untamed Kaziranga Edition of SUVs inspired by the rich biodiversity India has to offer, he added.

''With the symbol of Kaziranga-The Great Indian One horned Rhino, known worldwide for their agility and power, this range reinforces the 'Go-Anywhere' DNA of our true SUVs.

''Adding to the above, in line with the New Forever brand promise, we are diversifying our SUV portfolio for our customers and we hope that this introduction will further cement our position as the leaders in this segment,'' Amba stated.

Tata Motors recently announced its plan to auction the Punch Kaziranga Edition to the IPL fans and has decided to donate all proceeds from the winning bid towards the efforts on conservation of wildlife in Kaziranga.

The domestic SUV market is expected to expand to 12 lakh units in FY22 from 8.5 lakh in FY21 and Tata Motors continues to bet big on the vertical.

The company has led the SUV space in the third quarter of FY22 with sale of 67,975 units.

