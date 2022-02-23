MakeMyTrip's fintech arm TripMoney partners with SBM Bank India to launch global credit card

MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said its fintech arm TripMoney has joined hands with SBM Bank India to launch a rupee-denominated secure credit card, TripMoney Global Card.

This value-loaded credit card offers various advanced money management features relieving overseas travellers from paying mark-up on forex (foreign exchange) conversions, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The TripMoney Global Card, powered by Visa, can be used across 150 countries and is targeted at international travellers, including students, it added.

MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said, ''We continue to actively invest in building products and solutions to elevate the overall travelling experience of our customers.'' He added that TripMoney's Global Card empowers Indian travellers with a safe, transparent and swift money management solution that can be accessed anytime and from anywhere.

