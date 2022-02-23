TVS Motor crosses 10-lakh two-wheeler export mark in current fiscal

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has crossed the 10-lakh two-wheeler export milestone in the current financial year.

The company said it has achieved this significant export milestone in a financial year for the first time.

The key exports include the Apache series, HLX series, Raider and Neo series, it added.

''The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions,'' TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said.

The company is excited to continue building on this positive momentum as it expands into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings, he added.

TVS Motor has a presence across 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America.

