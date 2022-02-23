Left Menu

Transport for London drops mask requirement for passengers

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:51 IST
Passengers using London's transport network will no longer be required to wear face coverings from Feb. 24, but they will be strongly encouraged to do so, Transport for London said on Wednesday.

"Wearing face coverings will no longer be a condition of carriage from 24 February but customers and staff will be strongly recommended to wear them if they are able to," TFL said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

