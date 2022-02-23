Left Menu

Three on way to attend wedding killed, 5 others injured in Agra road crash

PTI | Agra | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and five others injured as their van collided with a bus here, just a few kilometres away from the venue of a wedding function they were going to attend, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday on Fatehabad road under Tajganj police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh said.

''Those who died were identified as Farukh, Sobi and Gaurav. Farukh and Sobi died on the spot while Gaurav died during treatment on Wednesday at Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital,'' the SHO told PTI.

According to police, the occupants of the Maruti Eeco van were travelling from Fatehabad block in Agra (rural) to Bizlighar in the city to attend a wedding function.

The private bus was on its way to Deoria from Jaipur, SHO Singh said.

An eyewitness said no passenger in the bus was injured in the accident and they were sent to Deoria in another bus.

He added that police and locals took the injured occupants of the van to private hospital.

The eyewitness claimed that the injured were taken to hospital in an auto-rickshaw as the ambulance arrived at the spot an hour after the accident occurred.

