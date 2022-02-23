Left Menu

Maha: Sena MP urges MMRDA to speed up Metro work in Thane

Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare on Wednesday met MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas and asked him to speed up the work on Metro lines in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai.In a statement, Vichare said he informed the commissioner that the work on the Metro line had come to a halt due to dispute of the two contractors who were executing the work.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:09 IST
Maha: Sena MP urges MMRDA to speed up Metro work in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare on Wednesday met MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas and asked him to speed up the work on Metro lines in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai.

In a statement, Vichare said he informed the commissioner that the work on the Metro line had come to a halt due to dispute of the two contractors who were executing the work. The stoppage of work has had adverse effects, with roads in Thane city getting blocked at various routes where the work has been halted, the MP from Thane claimed.

Vichare further said that the work done on Metro routes in Thane and Mumbai was far from satisfactory. The Sena MP urged the MMRDA to speed up the work and complete it at the earliest for the sake of citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022