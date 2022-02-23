Gold worth Rs 50 lakh concealed in flyer's rectum seized by Customs in Hyderabad
23-02-2022
Gold weighing 975.16 grams valued at Rs 50.70 lakhs was seized from a plane passenger at the airport here on Wednesday, Customs officials said.
The passenger, who arrived from Imphal, was carrying the metal in paste form in the rectum, the officials said adding that they have booked him.
