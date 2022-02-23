Left Menu

UK's Russia sanctions pose no risk to finance sector-BoE's Bailey

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:18 IST
Andrew Bailey Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's moves to impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis pose no threat to Britain's financial stability, as British banks had very limited exposure to Russia, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Bailey also said wider concerns that tougher action on Russia might hurt London's position as a global financial hub were also misplaced.

"The situation is so serious ... I don't think that saying 'well this could be a bit damaging to London as a financial center' is just really an argument that holds water," Bailey told lawmakers.

