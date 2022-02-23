Dyninno India Introduces Compassionate Policy to Support Employees

– Financial support to employees in case of bereavement in the family – Medical Insurance cover up to INR 1 million – Accident Insurance cover of five times the CTC GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyninno India, a part of the global Dyninno Group of Companies that provides products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 markets, has introduced a compassionate policy for its employees.

As part of its compassionate policy, Dyninno India extends financial support in case of bereavement in an employee's immediate family and offers three to six days of paid leave over and above other entitled leaves. In the unfortunate event of the death of an employee, the employee's family will receive extended financial support.

''Our objective is to establish a culture of compassion by strengthening employee support and care. While we have been following the compassionate policy for over a year, we have now added more features to benefit our employees, especially in the current unpredictable times,'' says Aleksejs Histjajevs, Director, Dyninno India. ''We also offer robust medical and accident insurance cover to our employees,'' he continues.

The medical insurance also includes employees' immediate families. The insurance coverage can be up to INR 1 million depending on the employee's grade. Dyninno India also offers accident insurance cover that is equal to five times the employee's cost to the company.

Dyninno India has a workforce of around 190 employees and plans to increase its staff to over 600 people by the end of 2022. The company commenced operations in 2019 and continued hiring even during the pandemic. To accommodate its growing workforce, Dyninno India plans to shift to a workspace spanning 52,000 square feet, which is five times bigger than its current facilities, at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram.

''Dyninno grows talents. I started as a travel agent with the company over nine years ago, and today I lead operations for the India office. We offer similar growth opportunities for every employee, and with the massive expansion plans that we have for the India office, we are keen to hire diligent people who are eager to learn and want to grow along with Dyninno India,'' Mr. Histjajevs concludes.

About Dyninno Group Dyninno is a group of companies providing products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 markets. It was founded in 2004 in San Francisco. 3,500 professionals work in the company around the world. Its offices are located in the USA, India, UK, Colombia, Latvia, Russia, Moldova, Romania, Egypt, and the Philippines. See more at www.dyninno.com.

About Dyninno India Dyninno India is part of the Dyninno Group. Dyninno India began operations in 2019 at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana. It has presence in two sectors – Travel and Information Technology. The travel division works in the B2B and B2C segments and provides a range of travel products and services to a global customer base. Dyninno India's IT division – Dynatech – acts as the IT and operating center for the entire Dyninno Group.

