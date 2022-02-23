The One Million Export Mark in FY 21-22 is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company, marks Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company

Left Menu

TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 1 million units (including sales from TVS Motor Company and PT TVS, Indonesia) in FY21-22.

TVS Motor Company Limited. Image Credit: ANI
Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 1 million units (including sales from TVS Motor Company and PT TVS, Indonesia) in FY21-22. The company has achieved this significant export milestone in a financial year for the first time. The key exports include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. An increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement.

Commenting on the milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions. TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings." KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, added, "We are delighted that TVS Motor's international two-wheeler business has achieved a sales milestone of 1 million units in this financial year. The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers, and a passionate team who have made this possible. We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment. With the support of our distribution network, we look forward to continuing playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational globally."

TVS Motor Company has a presence across 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

