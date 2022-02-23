Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:10 IST
Sujoy Choudhury is new director (BD), IOC
Indian Oil Corporation Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sujoy Choudhury has been appointed Director (Planning and Business Development) on the board of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm.

His appointment is effective from February 23, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

A Mechanical Engineer and MBA (Finance) from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Choudhury, 57, possesses more than three decades of rich experience across various functions of oil industry like engineering, retail sales, and petrochemicals (marketing).

Before his elevation as Director (P&BD), he was heading IOC's Punjab State office wherein he was in charge of all petroleum activities in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

''He has been instrumental in strengthening the oil infrastructure of the state/UTs, the introduction of winter-grade diesel for high altitude areas, development of specialized lubricants for FMCG industry, the introduction of geotextiles and steel-concrete composite structures for construction in hilly terrains etc,'' IOC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

