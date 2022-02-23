Maha: Container truck with medicines overturns in Thane; no casualties

A container truck laden with 14 tonnes of medicines overturned on Ghodbundar Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, disrupting traffic on Wednesday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the accident that took place around 2.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The truck with 14 tonnes of medicines was on its way from Daman to Nhava Sheva, he said. A crane was pressed into service to clear the road and sand was poured on the oil that spilled from the tank of the vehicle, the official said.

The traffic on the route was affected for about an hour, he added.

