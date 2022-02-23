With Society One Minute Instant Premixes Range India has famously been a tea-drinking nation and Society Tea aims to cater to this discerning consumer. A perfect way to start your day, Society Tea brings to you One Minute Instant Premixes that are a must have.

A favorite of millions of Indians, enjoy special chai instantly under a minute with Society Tea’s One Minute Instant Premixes Range. A perfect way to start your day! Here are some One Minute Instant Premixes a must try! Society One Minute Tea: One of the most popular products of Society Tea is its One Minute Tea Premix that comes in 4 different flavours • Society One Minute Tea - Masala • Society One Minute Tea - Ginger Lemongrass • Society One Minute Tea – Lemongrass • Society One Minute Tea Elaichi Society One Minute Tea - Masala-Low Sugar & Society One Minute Tea - Elaichi -Low Sugar Society Haldi Doodh Turmeric Latte Instant Premix Turmeric Latte, is a premix, packed with the rich flavor of the Lakadong Haldi, grown on the foothills of Jaintia hills, Meghalaya. Lakadong Haldi is also referred to as the World’s Best Haldi or Wonder spice having higher curcumin content, thereby strengthening its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Accompanying the Lakadong Haldi are spices like, ginger powder, black pepper, cinnamon and Ajowan seed oil, all of which have immunity boosting properties.

Prepared by the dairy from Society Tea's own plant and tea leaves to ensure great taste in every sip

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)