India's natural gas production rises 12.17 per cent in January

Production of natural gas in India rose by 12.17 per cent to 2,861.09 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters (MMSCM) in January 2022 when compared with the output during the corresponding month of last year, the government data showed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Production of natural gas in India rose by 12.17 per cent to 2,861.09 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters (MMSCM) in January 2022 when compared with the output during the corresponding month of last year, the government data showed on Wednesday. However, the natural gas output is 16.47 per cent lower than the official target for the month.

Cumulative natural gas production during April-January 2021-22 was 28535 MMSCM, which is 20.50 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year but 9.59 per cent lower when compared with the target for the period, according to data released by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Natural gas production by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination blocks during January 2022 was 1749.35 MMSCM, which is 12.53 per cent lower than the target for the month and 6.24 per cent lower than the production of January 2021.

Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-January, 2021-22 was 17291.18 MMSCM, which is 11.28 per cent and 6.08 per cent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively. Natural gas production by Oil India Ltd (OIL) in the nomination block during January 2022 was 232.98 MMSCM which is 9.92 per cent higher than the target for the month and 6.81 per cent lower than the production of January 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-January 2021-22 was 2422.75 MMSCM, which is 16.38 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year but 2.03 per cent lower than the target for the period.

"Shortfall in production is due to less than the planned contribution from workover wells and drilling wells," the Ministry said. Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during January 2022 was 878.76 MMSCM, which is 85.78 per cent higher than the production of January 2021 but 25.22 per cent lower than the target for the month.

Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-January, 2021-22 was 8821.07 MMSCM, which is 176.71 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year but 8.12 per cent lower than the target for the period. (ANI)

