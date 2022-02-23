Left Menu

AP CM extends support to Centre to repatriate Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, extending his support for repatriating Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine.Reddy said in view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, several students stranded in various colleges in that country have sought assistance from Andhra Pradesh to safely return home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:40 IST
AP CM extends support to Centre to repatriate Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, extending his support for repatriating Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine.

Reddy said in view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, several students stranded in various colleges in that country have sought assistance from Andhra Pradesh to safely return home. ''I would like to bring to your kind notice that Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India (GoI) in repatriating students in Ukraine from Andhra,'' he said in his letter to Jaishankar. The state government is in continuous contact with students providing necessary support and assistance. The state government officials have been in touch with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the embassy on the evolving situation, he said. ''I request the MEA officials concerned to reach out to Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi or officials from my office for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to Andhra Pradesh,'' Reddy added. Amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Air India operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians from the eastern European country.

Air India, on February 19, had announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

PTI LUX SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022