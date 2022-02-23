Tigress found dead in MP's Mandla district

A sub-adult tigress was found dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.

A sharp-edged stalk was found pierced into the tigress's carcass, damaging the big cat's heart and leading to other complications, said Rakesh Kudape, Divisional Manager of the Forest Department's Mohgaon Project.

He said information was received on Tuesday morning that the carcass of a tigress, aged around two, was lying in the Ataria area of the Nainpur forest range.

He said the sharp-edged stalk had pierced 10-inch into the tigress's body and left her badly injured.

The forest official said the tigress was not able to eat due to the injury and spread of infection caused the feline's death, he said.

The injury was likely to have been caused around a week ago, Kudape said and added that the movement of the big cat was earlier reported along with a cub and a tigress in the Nainpur area.

