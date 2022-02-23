Raj govt assigns industry status to tourism, hospitality sector

Tourism and hospitality sector will be accorded the status of industry in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Gehlot made the announcement in the state budget, saying it has been a long-pending demand and the decision will give support to the sector.

With this announcement, government tariffs and levies will now be payable by the sector as per the industrial norms and this puts an extra financial burden of Rs 700 crore on the exchequer.

At the same time, the chief minister announced to increase the amount of the Tourism Development Fund from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1000 crore. The fund was created in the last budget to support the sector.

The chief minister announced to restart intra-state air services and link destinations as per demand and feasibility, adventure tourism promotion scheme, integrated online booking portal and mobile app with Rs 10 crore to facilitate tourists, recruitment of 500 'Paryatan Mitra' to assist tourists.

Gehlot announced the development of the Vagad Tourist Circuit to promote tourism in tribal-dominated Dungarpur and Banswara districts.

The circuit will include Mangarhdham- Devsomnath, Beneshwar- Galiyakot- Arthuna- Tripura Sundari-Kadana-Mahi Bajaj Sagar- Kagdi pickup- Ghotiya Amba.

In Sawaimadhopur district, detailed project report of ropeway to Trinetra Ganesh temple, Ranthambore-Sawaimadhopur, Rameshwar Mahadev temple, Akoda temple (Bundi) will be made with Rs 5 crore.

The chief minister also announced to increase honorarium and other allowances given to folk artists by 25 per cent.

