Left Menu

Crompton Greaves to acquire controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:30 IST
Crompton Greaves to acquire controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Wednesday said it will acquire majority stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances.

It has signed a definitive agreement to ''acquire up to 55 per cent stake at Rs 1,403.00 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 1,379.68 crore'', CGCEL said in a regulatory filing.

It will also launch an open offer to public shareholders of Butterfly, for acquiring up to 26 per cent stake in Butterfly at a price of Rs 1,433.90 per share, aggregating up to Rs 666.57 crore; for total consideration of Rs 2,076.63 crore, it added.

''The transaction will accelerate Crompton's long-term strategic goal of becoming a leading player in the small domestic appliances segment,'' the company said.

Butterfly's kitchen and small domestic appliances portfolio includes Mixer Grinders, Table Top Wet Grinders, Pressure Cookers, Stainless Steel Vacuum Flasks, LPG Stoves and Non-Stick Cookware.

It is is amongst the top 3 pan-India kitchen and small domestic appliances players, it added.

''Butterfly's complementary product portfolio coupled with scale and channel synergies will drive robust revenue growth and profitability,'' it said In FY21, Butterfly reported revenues of Rs 870 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022