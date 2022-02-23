Leading Indian business chamber ICBI proposes a joint meeting with Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry for better business cooperation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF BUSINESS & INDUSTRY (ICBI), a premier association of business, industry and start-up companies from across the length and breadth of India and beyond national boundaries, recently wrote a letter to the members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, UAE to organise a joint meeting to exchange views on further strengthening of bilateral economic activities as well as seeking modalities of expanding business and improving the investment environment in India, ICBI said in a statement. To facilitate the development of leadership 'attributes', 'skills' and appropriate 'business processes in industry, institutions and environment through consultancy, knowledge transfer and training on cutting edge processes and practices, to create, accumulate and disseminate knowledge on the core theme of leadership to extend our services we would like to organize a joint meeting with members of your esteemed Chamber with members of ICBI coming to Dubai followed by the World Expo, said Aditya Murarka, Vishnu Sureka & Mahesh Kedia Founder Trustees-ICB in the letter.

ICBI is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with over 350 members in Kolkata from the private sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300 member enterprises from various cities in India & 30 nations, with a variety of industry sectors. For more than 4 years, ICBI has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry's engagement in national development. ICBI charts change by working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

Extending its agenda beyond business, ICBI assists the industry in identifying and executing corporate citizenship programmes. Partnerships with civil society organizations carry forward corporate initiatives for integrated and inclusive development across diverse domains, including affirmative action, livelihoods, diversity management, skill development, empowerment of women, and sustainable development, to name a few. Some of recently organized such events by ICBI include Business Meet with Finance Minister and Power Minister of Government of West Bengal, Business Meet & Investment Opportunities with the Democratic Republic of Congo; in the presence of Honorary Ambassador and Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, Interactive talk show with a spiritual guru, Shri Gaur Gopal Das at ITC Sonar, Kolkata Talk Show with Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor at ITC Sonar, Kolkata Interactive session by Chetan Bhagat, at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, Master class on Strategy by Deputy Dean, Indian School of Business, Dr Phil Zerrillo at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, Master class on Problem-solving thoughts by Provessor Vidyanand Jha, IIM Kolkata Business opportunities in Michigan, USA with American Council & MEDC Talk Show by KapilDev.

Our vision is to become a World Class Centre of knowledge and learning, providing training, information and consultation on all aspects of leadership development, stated in its statement.

