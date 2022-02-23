Left Menu

Sebi levies fine on Varun Beverages employee for violating insider trading norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed monetary fine on an employee of Varun Beverages Ltd for violating insider trading norms. Sebi noted that Bagga Rajinder Jeet Singh had failed to comply with provisions of Prohibition of Insider Trading norms by failing to make requisite disclosures regarding the two transactions he carried out while in the employment of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:56 IST
Sebi levies fine on Varun Beverages employee for violating insider trading norms
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed monetary fine on an employee of Varun Beverages Ltd for violating insider trading norms. The order follows an investigation carried out by the regulator between January 2017-April 2018. Sebi noted that Bagga Rajinder Jeet Singh had failed to comply with provisions of Prohibition of Insider Trading norms by failing to make requisite disclosures regarding the two transactions he carried out while in the employment of the company. Being an employee of the company, he was required to make disclosures to the firm, for each of the transactions within two working days. Disclosure requirements were triggered because the traded value of Singh's transactions in the scrip exceeded Rs 10 lakh. However, he failed to do so. Consequently, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Singh. Separately, Sebi has imposed penalty of Rs 1 lakh on an employee of Titan Company Ltd--Ganesan Muthusamy-- for disclosure lapses, in violation of PIT norms. On three occasions, the values of his trade exceeded Rs 10 lakh and he failed to make requisite disclosures to the company. Through three separate orders, the regulator has levied fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Nishul Jain, Madhumita Dutta and Arun Shivaji Patil HUF for fraudulent trading in stock options segment of BSE. They violated Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms, Sebi noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022