Power secy inaugurates concreting works for 2nd unit of power house of Arun-III hydro project

Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar has inaugurated the commencement of concreting works for the second unit of the powerhouse of Arun-III hydropower project being developed by state-owned SJVN.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar, accompanied by SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma visited 900-MW Arun -III Hydro Electric Project being developed by SJVN in Nepal, the company said in a statement.

During the visit, the power secretary inaugurated the commencement of concreting works for the second unit of the powerhouse of the Arun-III project. Kumar took a keen interest in the ongoing construction activities at the Power House Site, Head Race Tunnel and Dam Site.

He conveyed his satisfaction at the ongoing pace of progress made by the highly motivated and committed SJVN and SAPDC team.

He said the commissioning of the project by FY 2023-24 will be an important milestone in SJVN's capacity addition journey and will further strengthen the Indo-Nepal friendship.

On this occasion, Sharma extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India and the Government of Nepal for acknowledging the contribution of SJVN in the power sector and trusting the company with the execution of 900-MW Arun-III HEP, 669 MW Lower Arun HEP & 217 KM 400KV Double Circuit Transmission line-up to Nepal-India Border, along with associated sub-station at Dhalkebar.

He also extended gratitude to Power Minister R K Singh and the Ministry of Power for their continual guidance and support.

Sharma stated that SJVN is a development partner in the Indo-Nepal Hydro Power Development.

The project is bringing in investment, infrastructure and community development, improved education and healthcare facilities, multiple employment opportunities, boost to local businesses and skill development to the local populace.

The project will usher in an era of prosperity and overall development for the region and solidify bilateral ties between the two countries.

The company has expanded its horizon pan-India and abroad and added many projects to its kitty.

SJVN is marching ahead on a growth path to achieve the shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

