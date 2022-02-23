Left Menu

Srinagar passengers getting shafted by airlines, alleges Omar as flights cancelled due to snowfall

The affected passengers may please contact the respective airlines call centre for refund or rescheduling, the Srinagar airport said on its official Twitter handle.

23-02-2022
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday alleged that air passengers to Srinagar were getting ''shafted'' by airlines after all the day's flights to and from Kashmir were cancelled due to snowfall, and people ''told to rebook'' at higher prices.

However, airport authorities said the options for refund and rescheduling at no extra cost for all the flights cancelled on Wednesday has been offered by all airlines.

''This is how passengers to Srinagar are getting shafted by airlines - all flights got cancelled today & people who had paid ₹3000/4000 for their seats are told to rebook. Suddenly the same flights are being quoted at ₹12,000/₹14,000. Day light robbery & no government intervenes,'' Abdullah tweeted.

All 41 flights to and from the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to bad weather in the wake of heavy snowfall.

However, responding to Abdullah's tweet, the airport authorities said the options for refund and rescheduling ''at no extra cost'' for all the flights cancelled has been offered by all airlines. The affected passengers may please contact the respective airlines call centre for refund or rescheduling, the Srinagar airport said on its official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

