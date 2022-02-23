Short-dated euro yields rise as Ukraine crisis raises inflation fears

Yields on shorter-dated euro zone government bonds continued rising on Wednesday as tensions in Ukraine raised inflation expectations. The United States and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its recognition of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine and made clear they were keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Moscow.

None of the measures announced so far directly target President Vladimir Putin himself or are expected to have severe medium-term consequences for Moscow, which is sitting on more than $630 billion in international reserves. As a result, markets were calmer on Wednesday after Tuesday saw big swings in yields - the most volatile session since the ECB's hawkish pivot after its policy meeting on Feb. 3, according to UniCredit.

German two-year bonds, which are sensitive to interest rate expectations, saw their yields rise by 4 basis points (bps) to -0.363% by 1530 GMT. Analysts said the moves were driven by the inflationary implications of the Ukraine crisis for Europe in particular, given rising energy prices, which have played a key role in sending euro area inflation to record highs this year.

A key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations hit the highest in nearly three weeks at 1.8044%. "The more the tensions escalate, the higher the energy prices go and that's inflationary," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

"That will mechanically raising inflation forecasts for central banks." Higher-than-expected inflation pushed the ECB into an unexpected hawkish turn following its policy meeting earlier in February, opening the door to rate hikes this year.

While money market bets on ECB rate hikes have eased slightly since last week, more than 40 bps of hikes are still priced in by year-end. Yield curves have been flattening ahead of central bank policy tightening across major economies, with investors citing concerns that early hikes to stamp out inflation may hurt economic growth.

With that, attention remained on ECB policymakers, who said the bank should start normalising policy gradually, but that the Ukraine crisis meant it should keep options open and remain flexible. ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos argued on Wednesday that the institution will first need to end asset purchases before interest rates can rise.

Earlier, his ECB colleague Robert Holzmann said the ECB could actually begin increasing interest rates before ending its bond purchasing programme, challenging the bank's long-held view on the sequence of its upcoming policy moves. In the primary market, Germany raised 1.283 billion euros from the re-opening of a 15-year bond, seeing much stronger demand than the previous auction in that maturity.

Italy raised 3 billion euros from the re-opening of a two-year bond.

