Left Menu

PGCIL board okays transfer of 26pc equity in Vizag transmission proj to PGInvIT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:21 IST
PGCIL board okays transfer of 26pc equity in Vizag transmission proj to PGInvIT
  • Country:
  • India

The board of state-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has approved the transfer of 26 per cent residual equity in POWERGRID Vizag Transmission Ltd to PGInvIT, according to a regulatory filing.

''The Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held today i.e. 23rd February, 2022 have approved transfer of 26 per cent residual equity shareholding in POWERGRID Vizag Transmission Ltd to PGInvIT,'' a BSE filing said.

The board also approved relinquishment of Power Grid's right on additional revenue accruing to Power Grid Parli Transmission Ltd, Power Grid Warora Transmission Ltd and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission Ltd under change in law to PGInvIT against upfront consideration, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022