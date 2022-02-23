Business briefs 2

Budget-carrier IndiGo expanded its regional flights network, adding services to Pantnagar in Uttarkahand from Dehradun and to Delhi, starting March 27, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

IndiGo said it will operate exclusive direct flights from Pantnagar to Dehradun and new flights to Delhi with an ATR 72 aircraft as part of its summer 2022 schedule. These new flights will strengthen connectivity between Pantnagar and the national and the state capital cities.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, ''We are pleased to announce Pantnagar as our 72nd domestic destination and 96th overall destination.'' He added that Pantnagar will provide easy access to Uttarakhand's Kumaon region with tourist attractions like Jim Corbett, Nainital, Bhimtal; religious destinations including Haridwar and Rishikesh; as well as industrial hubs like Rudrapur.

* * * Avenue Supermarts to open D-Mart store in GIFT City * Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates national supermarket chain D-Mart, will open a store in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India's first operational smart city, and the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The company has been recently allotted development rights for the development of the store in GIFT-City, according to a statement from Avenue Supermarts.

Avenue Supermarts Chief Operating Officer N Bhaskaran said, ''D-Mart is proud to partner with GIFT-City in its journey towards strengthening the economy of the country. We are sure that the new store will contribute to the integrated development model of GIFT-City.'' * * * aastey announces closing of Rs 10-cr seed funding from CXXO New Delhi: aastey, a sustainable athleisure wear brand for women, on Wednesday announced closing of Rs 10-crore seed funding from CXXO, a Kalaari Capital initiative.

aastey aims to grow in sustainable athleisure wear and seeks to create a one-of-a-kind platform where women find comfort in what they wear.

Launched in 2021, CXXO is a Kalaari Capital-backed initiative to level the playing field for Indian female founder CEOs.

Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm based out of Bengaluru.

* * * Okinawa Autotech launches experience centre in New Delhi * Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech on Wednesday said it has launched its third experience centre, Okinawa Galaxy Store, in New Delhi as part of its plans to develop such facilities across the country.

At the Okinawa Galaxy store, customers can interact with the products and learn more about the brand. It connects customers with the brand to bring forth the entire range of the company's electric two-wheelers, it said.

In December, the company launched its first Galaxy Store in Dehradun, followed by its second store in Jaipur in February. By launching another Galaxy store in the national capital, the company is targeting to engage with its customers by offering them its largest range of e-2-wheelers, it added.

