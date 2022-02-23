JNPT faces system disruption at port container terminal, no impact on cargo operations

Premier container port JNPT said on Wednesday a technical glitch at one of its five container terminals has caused a system disruption, which is being fixed but it has not impacted the operations at the four other terminals.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) operates five container terminals that handle over 50 per cent of the total container cargo among the major domestic ports.

These are Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly-commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL).

''There has been a technical issue at JNPCT. Government agencies are working to resolve it. While there is a system disruption, there has been no effect on the cargo operations at the terminal,” JNPT said in a statement.

To ensure business continuity, a standard operating procedure has been chalked out for an interim period for handling EXIM containers at JNPCT through alternate arrangements from February 23, it said.

Howsoever there has been no impact on the operations at the other 4 terminals at JNPT, the Port operator added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)