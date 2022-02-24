Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration will impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement https://bit.ly/3BIJ2Oe released by the White House.
