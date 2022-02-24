Left Menu

Death toll from Greece-Italy ferry blaze rises to two

Many of the passengers were truck owners or drivers transporting goods through Europe. At least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew have been rescued.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 24-02-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 01:33 IST
Death toll from Greece-Italy ferry blaze rises to two
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Rescue crews on Wednesday recovered a second body from a ferry that caught fire while sailing from Greece to Italy last week, Greek authorities said. The man, whose identity could not be immediately confirmed, was among 10 passengers - all Bulgarian, Turkish and Greek citizens - who had still been listed as missing.

The Euroferry Olympia was on its way to the Italian port of Brindisi from Igoumenitsa in Greece when it was engulfed by flames off the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea last Friday. Many of the passengers were truck owners or drivers transporting goods through Europe. At least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew have been rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022