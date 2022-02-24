PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline will apply for regulatory approval of their COVID-19 vaccine, after reporting an overall efficacy rate of 57.9%.

The IMF on Tuesday said that British finance minister Rishi Sunak should bring forward planned tax increases to limit the risk of persistently high inflation. Future oil and gas exploration in the North Sea risked undermining the credibility of UK's global leadership on climate change, Lord Deben, government's environmental adviser has warned.

England's Department for Education announced on Thursday that it would reduce the salary threshold for paying back loans from 27,295 pounds ($36,960.16) to 25,000 pounds($33,852.50), and increase the write-off period for student loans from 30 to 40 years. ($1 = 0.7385 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

