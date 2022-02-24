Britain says wholly unprovoked attack on Ukraine starting, Kyiv airport cancels flights
Britain's ambassador to Ukraine said a "wholly unprovoked attack" on the country was starting after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation there. Kyiv's Zhuliany airport was cancelling flights, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said. Earlier, a Reuters witness heard blasts in the capital. "A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country, Ukraine, is unfolding.
"A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country, Ukraine, is unfolding. Horrified," British ambassador Melinda Simmons said on Twitter. "Just because you’ve prepared and thought about this possibility for weeks and months doesn’t mean it isn’t shocking when it actually happens."
