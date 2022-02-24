Left Menu

Equity markets spooked amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sensex down by 1,432 points

With Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a special "military operation" in eastern Ukraine, equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 1432.50 points and Nifty down by 410.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:35 IST
Equity markets spooked amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sensex down by 1,432 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a special "military operation" in eastern Ukraine, equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 1432.50 points and Nifty down by 410.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1432.50 points or 2.50 per cent at 55,799.56 at 9.15 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16652.60 at 9.15 am, down by 410.70 points or 2.41 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022