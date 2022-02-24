Left Menu

NATO allies to meet over Moscow's "aggressive actions", Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine and said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences of Moscow's "aggressive actions". "NATO allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:39 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine and said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences of Moscow's "aggressive actions". In a statement early on Thursday, Stoltenberg said, "Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country."

He urged Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "NATO allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies," Stoltenberg added.

