INSTANT VIEW-Putin authorises military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv.

POLITICAL COMMENTS: U.S. SENATOR MARK WARNER, CHAIRMAN OF SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, WASHINGTON:

"For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin's efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people." MARKET COMMENTS:

GEORGE KANAAN, HEAD OF CASH EQUITIES, BARRENJOEY CAPITAL, SYDNEY "The market has been looking for an excuse to sell off and now they have a real one. Markets today are not like they were, with so many exchange traded funds and automation, they flick the switch when there is uncertainty like this and buyers go on strike.

"That is why we are seeing the market gap like it is. There is brinkmanship happening and who knows where it can go from here." CARLOS CASANOVA, SENIOR ECONOMIST APAC, UBP, HONG KONG

"There is going to be more volatility in markets through two channels. "Firstly, markets will go risk off so you'll see a selloff in risk assets and, in Asia, that means EM equities ad high yield bonds. Second channel is that the escalation of tensions in Ukraine will exert upward pressures on global inflation through higher energy prices - Russia is a major energy exporter - but also food prices, so we expect to see higher core inflation that will last longer.

The Fed seems pretty relentless in its attempt to use demand side factors to control inflationary pressures so markets are reacting to that prospect of even more higher rate hikes." KENNY NG SECURITIES STRATEGIST, CHINA EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL, HONG KONG

"Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets. "As there is still high uncertainty with Ukraine, Hong Kong stocks will still be affected in the short term. Under the cautious investor sentiment, it is expected that the Hong Kong stock market will not see a significant upward momentum in the short term, and even have the opportunity to re-test the previous low of 22,600-22,700."

