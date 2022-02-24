Russia suspends flights at domestic airports near Ukraine border until March 2
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has suspended domestic flights to and from a number of airports near its border with Ukraine until the early hours of March 2, its federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said in a statement on Thursday.
Flights at airports in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Belgorod, Voronezh and Stavropol, among others, are temporarily suspended, the agency said.
