Russia suspends flights at domestic airports near Ukraine border until March 2

Russia has suspended domestic flights to and from a number of airports near its border with Ukraine until the early hours of March 2, its federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said in a statement on Thursday.

Flights at airports in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Anapa, Gelendzhik, Belgorod, Voronezh and Stavropol, among others, are temporarily suspended, the agency said.

